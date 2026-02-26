Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 21,827 shares, a growth of 332.6% from the January 29th total of 5,046 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,796 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares by 168.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA TPOR opened at $36.48 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 3.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90.

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (TPOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a modified market cap-weighted index of US transportation companies. TPOR was launched on May 3, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

