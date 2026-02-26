Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,826,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,204 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $325,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,778,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,993,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,196 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Welltower by 241.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,241,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,801,000 after acquiring an additional 877,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after acquiring an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL stock opened at $208.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.95. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.85.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 211.43%.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $182.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Welltower from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

