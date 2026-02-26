Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 233,803 shares, a growth of 254.8% from the January 29th total of 65,902 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,310,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Orangekloud Technology Price Performance

Orangekloud Technology stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,473. Orangekloud Technology has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Orangekloud Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orangekloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ORKT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Orangekloud Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orangekloud Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Orangekloud Technology Company Profile

Orangekloud Technology, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing information technology consulting services. Its digital transformation projects include the sales and consulting of Microsoft Dynamics ERP software licenses. It operates through the Packaged Software Solutions, and No-Code Platform and Mobile Application segments. The Packaged Software Solutions segment refers to packaged software and custom software solutions. The No-Code Platform and Mobile Application focuses on providing a rapid development environment through a No-Code platform.

