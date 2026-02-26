Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 29,221 shares, an increase of 244.5% from the January 29th total of 8,483 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,521 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:LMBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Simplex Trading LLC owned 1.26% of Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Price Performance
LMBO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.17. 12,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,984. Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 5.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.
Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily Crypto Industry Bull 2X Shares (LMBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks 2x the daily price movements of a market cap-weighted index of US companies involved in blockchain technology, NFT, decentralized finance, and digital asset mining hardware. LMBO was launched on Jul 17, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
Further Reading
