Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Short Interest Update

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 35,835 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the January 29th total of 10,527 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,508 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Price Performance

OVCHY traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 6,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,524. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited (commonly known as OCBC) is a Singapore-based regional bank that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities include consumer banking, wealth management, commercial and corporate banking, treasury and markets, trade finance, and transaction banking. OCBC also conducts investment banking activities and offers asset management services, and its group structure includes insurance and other financial services delivered through affiliated subsidiaries and regional units.

The bank traces its origins to a 1932 merger of several Chinese-named banks in Singapore and has since grown into one of the region’s larger financial institutions with a significant presence across Southeast Asia and Greater China.

