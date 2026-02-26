Short Interest in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Increases By 259.2%

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 27,064 shares, a growth of 259.2% from the January 29th total of 7,535 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,078 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter worth $864,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NQP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.01. 38,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,759. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.82.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NQP) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal and Pennsylvania state income taxes. Launched in the early 1980s, the Fund primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities issued by state and local government entities within Pennsylvania, targeting bonds that finance public infrastructure, healthcare facilities, educational institutions and utility projects.

Under its 80% asset policy, the Fund allocates the majority of its portfolio to bonds rated ‘BBB’ or higher, emphasizing general obligation and revenue-secured municipal debt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.