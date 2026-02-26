Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Medtronic PLC $MDT

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,631,648 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,717 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $250,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,930,295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $183,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $1,587,000. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Medtronic by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 122,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.98 and a 200-day moving average of $96.83. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $106.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The medical technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 13.00%.The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.620-5.660 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Trending Headlines about Medtronic

Here are the key news stories impacting Medtronic this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Medtronic from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc is a global medical technology company that develops and manufactures a broad range of therapeutic devices and health care solutions. Headquartered legally in Ireland with principal operational offices in the United States, the company markets products to hospitals, physicians and health systems worldwide and has grown from its founding in 1949 into one of the largest medical-device manufacturers serving global health-care markets.

Medtronic’s offerings span several clinical areas, including cardiac rhythm and heart failure (pacemakers, implantable cardioverter?defibrillators and related cardiac therapies), minimally invasive and surgical technologies (laparoscopic and advanced energy devices, visualization systems and surgical innovations), restorative therapies (spine and orthopedics, neuromodulation and neurovascular treatments) and diabetes management (insulin-delivery systems and glucose monitoring solutions).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.