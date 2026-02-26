Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSMC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,449 shares, an increase of 303.1% from the January 29th total of 1,848 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,441 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of RSMC stock opened at $26.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $721.97 million, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

Institutional Trading of Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RSMC – Free Report) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,724 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.94% of Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $7,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF

The Rockefeller U.S. Small-Mid Cap ETF (RSMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, aiming for long-term capital growth by investing in equity securities of small- and mid-cap firms in the US. The fund targets companies with strong growth potential and attractive valuations, focusing on diverse sectors RSMC was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Rockefeller Capital Management.

