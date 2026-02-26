Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Insider Sells $118,200.00 in Stock

Pulse Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,298 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,564.72. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Patrick Danahy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 13th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $470,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $472,600.00.

On Monday, February 9th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $429,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Kevin Patrick Danahy sold 20,000 shares of Pulse Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $504,000.00.

PLSE stock opened at $19.21 on Thursday. Pulse Biosciences, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.77.

Pulse Biosciences ( NASDAQ:PLSE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of ($0.09) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.23 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Pulse Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Pulse Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pulse Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,809,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 330.7% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 130,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 100,081 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 33,744 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, Argo Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage bioelectric medicine company that develops and commercializes medical devices based on its proprietary Tissue NanoPoration (TNP) platform. The company’s core technology, NanoPulse Stimulation (NPS), delivers ultrashort, high-voltage electric pulses to targeted tissue, triggering cellular responses without the thermal damage associated with traditional energy-based devices. Pulse Biosciences focuses on applications in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, where controlled ablation of unwanted lesions is critical.

The company’s flagship product, the CellFX® System, is designed to treat a range of benign and malignant skin lesions, including seborrheic keratosis, non-melanoma skin cancers, and various epidermal and dermal lesions.

