Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Increases By 326.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,950 shares, an increase of 326.3% from the January 29th total of 692 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 715,246 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Rightmove Price Performance

OTCMKTS RTMVY opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $22.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.06.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTMVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Santander raised Rightmove to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Rightmove from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rightmove presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc is a leading online real estate portal headquartered in London, United Kingdom. Launched in April 2000, the company was created by a consortium of UK estate agents to provide a centralized platform for property listings. It has since grown to become the foremost digital marketplace for residential and commercial property in the UK, facilitating connections between buyers, sellers, landlords, tenants, and industry professionals.

The core offering of Rightmove is its property portal, which aggregates listings from estate agents, house builders and new homes developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.