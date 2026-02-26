Interchange Capital Partners LLC Acquires 2,313 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $221.58 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $217.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.36. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

