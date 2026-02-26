Rollins, Inc. $ROL Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,641,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,472,325 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for 2.4% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $205,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROL. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 128,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,845 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 21,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,958,000 after buying an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Rollins by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,087,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,866,000 after buying an additional 315,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Rollins by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,282,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,185 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

Insider Activity

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 2,396 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $143,903.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 29,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,613.86. This trade represents a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $136,072.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,805,784.86. The trade was a 3.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,150 shares of company stock valued at $3,711,814. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Down 2.2%

ROL stock opened at $59.17 on Thursday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.73 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a PE ratio of 54.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.