Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. Sells 44,143 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,143 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 441.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBA opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.53. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. TD Securities downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

