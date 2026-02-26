Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,279 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $544,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in AutoZone by 19.9% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 45,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,588 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,060,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,600.00 to $4,400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AutoZone from $4,700.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,271.25.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.2%

NYSE AZO opened at $3,664.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,582.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,834.94. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,210.72 and a 52 week high of $4,388.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $31.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $32.69 by ($1.65). AutoZone had a net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 65.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $32.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,341.99, for a total transaction of $324,173.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.36. This trade represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total transaction of $823,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 347 shares of company stock worth $1,179,256 and sold 9,447 shares worth $34,179,923. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do?it?yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

