McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,568,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,447 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $476,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its position in McDonald’s by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter worth $1,120,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $323.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 26,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.35, for a total transaction of $8,706,883.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,587,915. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 78,084 shares of company stock valued at $25,661,722 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

More McDonald’s News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $333.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.63 and a 200-day moving average of $309.77. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $283.47 and a one year high of $336.00.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.26%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.