JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST Shares Bought by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 752,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,936 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 7.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $38,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,733,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after buying an additional 1,099,860 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,949,000 after acquiring an additional 464,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 234.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 411,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 288,213 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,514,000 after purchasing an additional 287,650 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 126.2% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 498,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,396,000 after purchasing an additional 278,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.09 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.99.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

