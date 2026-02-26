Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.90 and traded as low as $7.47. Cornerstone Total Return Fund shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,242,069 shares changing hands.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.7%
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.90.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1176 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 18.8%.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund (NYSE American: CRF) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. Since its initial public offering in 1989, the fund has offered investors exposure to a broad range of fixed-income and equity-related securities, leveraging a total-return strategy. Its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange, providing daily liquidity in a closed-end format.
The fund’s principal investment approach involves allocating assets across convertible securities, high-yield corporate debt, bank loans and common equities.
