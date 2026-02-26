Regis Resources (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $6.6950. Regis Resources shares last traded at $6.6950, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36.
About Regis Resources
Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) is an Australian-based gold producer focused on the exploration, development and mining of gold deposits. The company’s principal asset is the Duketon Gold Project, located in the Leonora region of Western Australia, where it operates a number of open-pit and underground gold mines. Regis generates revenue through the production and sale of gold doré bars to regional and global refineries.
The Duketon Gold Project comprises several mining operations, including Garden Well, Rosemont and Moolart Well, all supported by an on-site processing plant and associated infrastructure.
