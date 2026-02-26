Malcolm McHutchison Acquires 54,945 Shares of Judo Capital (ASX:JDO) Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm McHutchison acquired 54,945 shares of Judo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,549.35.
Judo Capital Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.
About Judo Capital
