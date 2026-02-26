Malcolm McHutchison Acquires 54,945 Shares of Judo Capital (ASX:JDO) Stock

Judo Capital Holdings Limited (ASX:JDO – Get Free Report) insider Malcolm McHutchison acquired 54,945 shares of Judo Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of A$100,549.35.

Judo Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.47.

About Judo Capital

Judo Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of various banking products and services for small and medium businesses in Australia. It accepts term deposits; and provides business and agribusiness loans, lines of credit, home loans, residential mortgages, asset financing, equipment loan, and bank guarantees. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

