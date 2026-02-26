What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for H&R Block Q3 Earnings?

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 EPS estimates for H&R Block in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. The consensus estimate for H&R Block’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for H&R Block’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.91 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on H&R Block from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barrington Research cut their price target on H&R Block from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of H&R Block from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

H&R Block Stock Up 1.9%

HRB stock opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. H&R Block has a 52-week low of $28.16 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.96) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $198.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.36 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 176.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.5%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 38.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in H&R Block by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 15.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,593,000 after acquiring an additional 112,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 28.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of H&R Block by 369.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 90,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 71,316 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About H&R Block

H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) is a leading provider of tax preparation services and software solutions, serving individual and small-business clients through a combination of retail offices, online platforms and mobile applications. The company offers assisted tax preparation at its network of retail offices, where clients work with trained tax professionals, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) software and online filing services designed to guide users through the complexities of federal and state tax returns.

Founded in 1955 by brothers Henry W.

