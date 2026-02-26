Randall Chatwin Sells 20,000 Shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) insider Randall Chatwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$44,942.75. This represents a 76.34% decrease in their position.

B2Gold Stock Up 1.3%

BTO stock opened at C$8.46 on Thursday. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.62 and a 1-year high of C$8.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a P/E/G ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 38.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. Equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.5596659 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Cormark lowered B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.31.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp is an international, low-cost, senior gold mining company. It has three operating open-pit gold mines in Mali, Namibia, and the Philippines and numerous exploration projects across four continents. Other significant assets include the Gramalote and Kiaka gold projects. The company focuses on acquiring and developing interests in mineral properties with a primary focus on gold deposits as gold production forms all its revenue. There is no dependence on a particular purchaser because the gold is sold into a global market.

