ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) SVP Sells $134,922.70 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) SVP Krista Davis sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $134,922.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 49,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,842,021.37. This represents a 3.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Krista Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 19th, Krista Davis sold 2,084 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $161,572.52.

On Thursday, December 18th, Krista Davis sold 1,622 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.40, for a total transaction of $133,652.80.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ANIP stock opened at $76.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.53. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

More ANI Pharmaceuticals News

Here are the key news stories impacting ANI Pharmaceuticals this week:

Positive Sentiment: ANI will present at three healthcare/investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink, Barclays), increasing management access to institutional investors and providing fresh disclosure via webcasts. Conference Announcement

ANI will present at three healthcare/investor conferences in early March (Raymond James, Leerink, Barclays), increasing management access to institutional investors and providing fresh disclosure via webcasts. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street coverage remains constructive: recent analyst activity leaves ANIP with a consensus near “Moderate Buy” and several price targets well above the current level (median targets cited above $100), which can support upward pressure if analysts reiterate or raise targets. Analyst Rating

Wall Street coverage remains constructive: recent analyst activity leaves ANIP with a consensus near “Moderate Buy” and several price targets well above the current level (median targets cited above $100), which can support upward pressure if analysts reiterate or raise targets. Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest postings for late February appear to report zero shares (and show NaN increases), which is likely a reporting error and does not indicate elevated short pressure or covering demand in the near term.

Short?interest postings for late February appear to report zero shares (and show NaN increases), which is likely a reporting error and does not indicate elevated short pressure or covering demand in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling has been active: SVP Krista Davis sold multiple blocks (most recently ~1,730 shares at ~ $78) and Christopher Mutz also sold shares — continued insider dispositions may be viewed negatively by the market, adding near?term selling pressure. Krista Davis Sale Christopher Mutz Sale

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,328 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,438 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,597,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 76,862.5% in the 3rd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,917 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 15,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $2,137,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a United States–based specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic and branded prescription drugs. The company operates as an end-to-end provider, offering services that range from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) production and formulation development to finished dosage form manufacturing and packaging.

ANI’s product portfolio encompasses injectable and oral therapies across several therapeutic areas, including endocrinology, oncology, pain management and respiratory care.

