Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Septerna (NASDAQ:SEPN – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SEPN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Septerna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Septerna in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research note on Friday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Septerna from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, JonesTrading started coverage on shares of Septerna in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Septerna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

Septerna stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 3.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. Septerna has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $32.63.

In other Septerna news, COO Elizabeth Bhatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total transaction of $115,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 174,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,046,834.73. This represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEPN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Septerna by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,715,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,409 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Septerna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,308,000. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Septerna during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,225,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Septerna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,723,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Septerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,713,000.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases. GPCRs are the largest and most diverse family of cell membrane receptors and regulate physiological processes in nearly every organ system of the human body.

