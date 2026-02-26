Xometry, Inc. $XMTR Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,168,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 12.14% of Xometry worth $335,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Xometry by 100.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xometry by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 113,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 11,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Vaidyanathan Raghavan sold 3,570 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total value of $237,440.70. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 38,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,553,784.47. This trade represents a 8.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Miln sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $35,329.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 133,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,891,406.04. This represents a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,213,697. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Xometry

Record revenue and top-line beat: Xometry reported Q4 revenue of ~$192.4M (+29.5% YoY) and revenue outpaced consensus, with management highlighting marketplace and enterprise growth. This is a clear growth signal for investors. Press Release

Revenue guidance slightly above Street: Xometry gave Q1 revenue guidance of $187–$189M (vs. consensus ~$184.6M) and outlined at least 21% revenue growth for 2026, supporting the growth narrative. Guidance & Growth

CEO succession announced — management transition is underway; company framed this alongside growth plans, but leadership changes can create short-term uncertainty until successor execution is clear. CEO Succession

Earnings materials available: Slides, press release and conference materials highlight record marketplace expansion and strategic wins — useful for modeling revenue mix and margin cadence. Earnings Presentation

Multiple analysts trimmed price targets (Wedbush $70?$60, RBC $64?$55, Citi $75?$65) even as most kept positive/sector ratings — lower targets put downward pressure on the stock. Analyst Moves (Benzinga) TickerReport

Conflicting EPS reporting: company releases and some outlets report an EPS beat (reported $0.16 vs. $0.12 est.), but alternative transcripts/coverage referenced a different EPS metric (showing a miss), creating investor confusion on profitability/GAAP vs. non?GAAP reconciliation. That uncertainty can amplify downside moves. Earnings Beat (Zacks) Alternate Transcript

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Xometry this week:

XMTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Xometry from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citizens Jmp set a $75.00 price target on Xometry in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Xometry

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $41.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -34.28 and a beta of 0.86. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 8.99%.The company had revenue of $192.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Xometry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xometry, Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) operates a technology-driven marketplace that connects businesses with on-demand manufacturing capacity across a wide array of processes. Through its proprietary Instant Quoting Engine and Xometry Platform, the company streamlines sourcing for CNC machining, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, injection molding, urethane casting and other custom manufacturing services. By aggregating a network of thousands of vetted suppliers, Xometry offers rapid lead times, transparent pricing and real-time order tracking to customers in sectors ranging from automotive and aerospace to medical devices and industrial equipment.

Since its founding in 2013 and headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, Xometry has expanded its geographic reach to serve customers in North America, Europe and beyond.

Featured Stories

