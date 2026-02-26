CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.09 and traded as low as GBX 230. CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 237.75, with a volume of 19,308 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CML
CML Microsystems Stock Performance
About CML Microsystems
CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world’s leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers.
The spread of its customers and diversity of the product range largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CML Microsystems
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.