CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 280.09 and traded as low as GBX 230. CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 237.75, with a volume of 19,308 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of CML Microsystems in a report on Tuesday, November 18th.

Get CML Microsystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CML

CML Microsystems Stock Performance

About CML Microsystems

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.61 million, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 264.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

(Get Free Report)

CML develops mixed-signal, RF and microwave semiconductors for global communications markets. The Group utilises a combination of outsourced manufacturing and in-house testing with trading operations in the UK, Asia and USA. CML targets sub-segments within Communication markets with strong growth profiles and high barriers to entry. It has secured a diverse, blue chip customer base, including some of the world’s leading commercial and industrial product manufacturers.

The spread of its customers and diversity of the product range largely protects the business from the cyclicality usually associated with the semiconductor industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.