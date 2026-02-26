AI Rig Complex (ARC) traded 73.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. One AI Rig Complex token can now be purchased for $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AI Rig Complex has traded down 57.3% against the dollar. AI Rig Complex has a total market cap of $32.88 million and $357.16 million worth of AI Rig Complex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About AI Rig Complex

AI Rig Complex’s total supply is 999,998,319 tokens. AI Rig Complex’s official website is www.arc.fun/index.html. AI Rig Complex’s official Twitter account is @arcdotfun.

Buying and Selling AI Rig Complex

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. AI Rig Complex has a current supply of 999,998,319. The last known price of AI Rig Complex is 0.03069816 USD and is down -72.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 223 active market(s) with $385,311,723.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.arc.fun/index.html.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Rig Complex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Rig Complex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Rig Complex using one of the exchanges listed above.

