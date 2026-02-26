Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 357,100 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $IEMG

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 325.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,710,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,289,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277,237 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,412,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,022,000 after buying an additional 1,068,396 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,450,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,354,000 after buying an additional 819,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 949,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,567,000 after buying an additional 614,802 shares during the period.

IEMG stock opened at $77.57 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.29 and a twelve month high of $77.68. The company has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.53 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

