Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.280-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Argus raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down from $88.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.96.

Shares of PEG opened at $86.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.88. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. Public Service Enterprise Group's revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.280-4.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company's activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

