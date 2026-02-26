Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,121,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 186,285 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $765,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 540.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 270.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.95, for a total transaction of $219,763.35. Following the sale, the director owned 13,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,486.20. This trade represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 388,464 shares of company stock valued at $255,514,393 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Announced a multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build customizable AI agents for QuickBooks/TurboTax and to surface Intuit's financial models inside Anthropic products — this reassures investors that Intuit is leaning into AI as a capability enhancer (boost to product moat and revenue optionality).

Analyst reaction: William Blair and other voices highlighted the Anthropic tie as strengthening Intuit's AI roadmap and competitive moat, helping underpin buy ratings and bullish commentary.

Upcoming earnings: Intuit is set to report soon; previews expect continued double?digit revenue growth across QuickBooks, TurboTax and Credit Karma, but results/outlook will be a key near?term catalyst.

Sector context: software names remain under pressure as investors sort winners vs. losers in the AI cycle — this creates volatility but also narrative support for well?positioned names like Intuit.

Analyst downside pressure: Wells Fargo trimmed its price target sharply (from $700 to $425) and other firms issued cautious forecasts — these downgrades increase near?term selling risk despite the Anthropic news.

Short interest jumped ~40% month?over?month to ~8.3M shares (~3.1% of float), raising the potential for continued downward pressure or volatility if sentiment reverses — days?to?cover remains modest (~1.7 days), so squeezes are possible but limited.

Shares recently hit a 52?week low amid the sector selloff, reflecting persistent investor anxiety that could limit upside until earnings and early Anthropic integrations show traction.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $381.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $349.00 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $536.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $621.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $739.00 price objective on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intuit from $810.00 to $624.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $340.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.18.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

