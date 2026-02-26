Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. $CVCO

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,961 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.50% of Cavco Industries worth $22,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the first quarter worth $266,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 15.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 1.1% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cavco Industries news, Director Steven W. Moster acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $456.23 per share, with a total value of $136,869.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,357,740.48. The trade was a 11.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Boor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.00 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,890. The trade was a 2.13% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders acquired a total of 1,800 shares of company stock worth $866,592 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVCO. CJS Securities raised Cavco Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Cavco Industries to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Zacks Research downgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.00.

Cavco Industries stock opened at $580.95 on Thursday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $393.53 and a 12-month high of $713.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $605.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $569.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.00 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $580.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.37 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of factory-built homes and modular structures. The company produces a range of HUD-code manufactured homes, modular buildings, park model RVs and cabins through its network of production facilities. Its offerings cater to both residential and commercial markets, including customizable single- and multi-section homes, workforce and affordable housing solutions, educational and healthcare modules, as well as specialty lodging products for the recreational vehicle and hospitality industries.

Since its founding in 1967, Cavco has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding its footprint across the United States and into parts of Canada and Mexico.

