Velan (TSE:VLN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Velan Inc. (TSE:VLN – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.40 and traded as low as C$16.00. Velan shares last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 520 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.40.

Velan Inc is an international manufacturer of industrial valves. It offers products such as Gate valves, check valves, cryogenic, steam traps, and others, which are used in various industries including power generation, oil, and gas, refining and petrochemicals, chemical, liquid natural gas (LNG) and cryogenics, pulp and paper, geothermal processes and shipbuilding. The company operates in various geographical regions, which are Canada, the United States, France, Italy, and Other countries.

