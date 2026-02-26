Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $440.0 million-$450.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $428.7 million.

Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.66. Carriage Services has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 21.39%. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carriage Services will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carriage Services in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Institutional Trading of Carriage Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,738 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Carriage Services by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,414,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Carriage Services by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,311,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

See Also

