AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAON in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a report on Friday, November 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of AAON in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AAON in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th.

In related news, EVP Stephen E. Wakefield bought 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $321,300.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,299.08. This trade represents a 37.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of AAON by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,839,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,495,000 after buying an additional 2,099,385 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,320,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,658 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 27.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,138,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,864,000 after acquiring an additional 456,560 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AAON by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,036,752 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,210,000 after acquiring an additional 139,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AAON by 136.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,933,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $180,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON opened at $99.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.04. AAON has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $90.35.

AAON, Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipment for commercial and industrial applications. The company’s product portfolio focuses on rooftop packaged units, water-source heat pumps, chillers and custom-engineered solutions that cater to a wide array of building types, from office complexes and schools to data centers and healthcare facilities.

AAON’s core offerings include rooftop units available in gas, electric and dual-fuel configurations, precision air-conditioning systems for temperature- and humidity-sensitive environments, and modular chillers suited for both indoor and outdoor installations.

