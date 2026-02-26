Anthony Morgan Sells 3,387 Shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Morgan sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $179,815.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,086.91. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Fluor stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: Fluor monetized a large SMR position, selling ~71.0M SMR shares for about $1.35B in mid?February — materially boosting cash and reducing concentration risk, which improves flexibility to pay down debt, fund projects or return capital. Fluor Dumps 71 Million SMR Shares for $1.35 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment has shifted bullish: Zacks moved FLR to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and brokers (DA Davidson, Citigroup, others) have raised targets — supporting near?term buying interest. New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th
- Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~88%), which supports liquidity and limits float volatility but is not an immediate catalyst. FLR analyst & institutional summary
- Neutral Sentiment: Strategic refocus in nuclear work: Fluor is reshaping its nuclear role with a Centrus contract and exiting its NuScale involvement — this clarifies exposure and may change future earnings mix but will take time to show impact. Fluor Refocuses Nuclear Role With Centrus Contract And NuScale Exit
- Negative Sentiment: Cluster of insider sales this week — multiple executives (Mark Fields, Kevin Hammonds, Tracey Cook, Pierre Bechelany, Anthony Morgan, Michael Alexander) sold shares at ~$52–53. Concentrated insider selling can amplify short?term negative sentiment and perceived confidence concerns. Example filing: Mark E. Fields sale. Mark E. Fields sale (SEC)
- Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4 results slightly missed expectations (EPS and revenue modestly below consensus) and showed a negative net margin, keeping investor focus on execution and margin recovery. FLR earnings summary
Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.
Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.
