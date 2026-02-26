Anthony Morgan Sells 3,387 Shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Stock

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Morgan sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total value of $179,815.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,086.91. This trade represents a 6.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Fluor stock opened at $53.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -68.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. Fluor Corporation has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $57.50.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Fluor had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLR. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fluor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fluor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Fluor by 249.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Fluor by 2,695.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering and construction firm that provides integrated solutions across the energy, chemicals, mining, clean energy, infrastructure and government services markets. The company’s core offerings include engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction, maintenance and project management services, with capabilities spanning feasibility studies, detailed design and turnkey delivery. Fluor’s diversified portfolio encompasses conventional oil and gas facilities, liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants, petrochemical facilities, power generation projects, transportation infrastructure and federal government programs.

Founded in 1912 by John Simon Fluor as the Fluor Construction Company in Pomona, California, the firm has grown into an industry leader headquartered in Irving, Texas.

