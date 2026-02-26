Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22, Zacks reports. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $826.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Globus Medical's conference call:

Record financial finish: Globus reported FY2025 revenue of $2.939 billion (+16.7%) and non-GAAP EPS of $3.98 (+30.8%), with Q4 revenue of $826.4 million (+25.7%) and non-GAAP EPS of $1.28 (+52.1%).

Base business momentum and product execution: Legacy Globus base revenue grew 10.6% in Q4 (U.S. spine ~10% and 48 weeks of consecutive growth), supported by multiple spine product launches and record Enabling Technologies sales (EGPS/Excelsius pipeline closures).

Nevro integration moving faster than planned: Nevro added $293.6M for the year ($99.7M in Q4), reached a 21.2% Adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4, and was EPS-accretive within nine months—though management warns near-term lumpiness during integration.

Synergies and margin expansion driving guidance lift: Globus has realized $200M of NuVasive synergies ahead of plan, adjusted gross margin improved to 69.2% in Q4, and management raised FY2026 EPS guide to $4.40–$4.50 while reiterating revenue guidance of $3.18–$3.22 billion.

Operational headwinds and near-term risks: Enabling-technology deals were lumpy with elongated pipelines, international growth faced supply-chain and APAC softness earlier in 2025, and cash fell after debt paydown, the Nevro purchase, and ~$300M of buybacks—creating short-term execution and liquidity considerations.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $51.79 and a 12-month high of $101.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98.

In other news, CFO Kyle Kline sold 3,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total transaction of $363,353.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kelly Huller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total value of $876,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,033. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,235.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,886,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,322,000 after buying an additional 3,595,339 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 89,916 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 41,934 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,411,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.09.

Globus Medical, Inc (NYSE:GMED) is a leading medical device company specializing in musculoskeletal solutions for spine and orthopaedic applications. Founded in 2003 by David C. Paul and headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania, the company develops, manufactures and markets implantable devices and surgical instruments designed to treat spinal disorders and promote bone healing. Its product portfolio encompasses solutions for minimally invasive and open surgical procedures, including interbody fusion devices, pedicle screw systems, and biologics used to enhance fusion outcomes.

In addition to its core spine business, Globus Medical has expanded into robotics and navigation systems to support precision and efficiency in the operating room.

