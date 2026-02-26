Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $288,463.14 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $379.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.