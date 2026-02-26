Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Insider Sells $288,463.14 in Stock

Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,083.90. This represents a 5.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Procter & Gamble Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $163.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $179.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.94. The company has a market capitalization of $379.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.38.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 19.30%.The business had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: New product launches and sustainability push (Tide evo concentrated, waterless detergent tile; Head & Shoulders BARE scalp serum) support premiumization, ESG positioning and potentially higher margins — a structural driver of investor enthusiasm. P&G Sustainability Push And New Formats Underpin Valuation Case
- Positive Sentiment: Recent results: P&G topped fiscal Q2 EPS estimates and reiterated FY?26 guidance (6.83–7.09 EPS), which has prompted analyst upgrades and helped fuel a short?term rally. Assessing Procter & Gamble (PG) Valuation After Earnings Beat And Tide Evo Launch
- Positive Sentiment: Portfolio rationalization efforts aim to streamline SKUs and focus investment on higher?growth categories — a strategic move that can boost agility and margin expansion over time. Is Portfolio Rationalization the Key to Procter & Gamble’s Agility?
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst and peer comparisons are mixed: some firms raise targets and reaffirm buys while others remain neutral, reflecting differing views on growth vs valuation. MarketBeat coverage and analyst notes
- Neutral Sentiment: Market action: P&G has been a visible driver in futures/market moves at times, but that can amplify intraday swings unrelated to fundamentals. Procter & Gamble Leads the Way In S&P 500 Futures Trends
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed: Director/executive sell of ~1,809 shares (~$288k) was filed — a small but visible signal that can add to intraday selling pressure. Procter & Gamble Insider Sells $288,463.14 in Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and relative underperformance: P&G has lagged the staples group over the last year and some analysts warn of limited near?term upside versus peers, which can prompt profit?taking after the recent 30?day strength. How Is Procter & Gamble’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution piece highlights one reason to stay skeptical (valuation/competition), reinforcing mixed sentiment that can weigh on the name intraday. 2 Reasons to Like PG and 1 to Stay Skeptical
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.
Procter & Gamble Company Profile
Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world’s largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.
P&G’s product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.
