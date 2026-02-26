Staked USD0 (USD0++) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $291.87

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. In the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Staked USD0 has a total market capitalization of $291.87 and approximately $443.66 thousand worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Staked USD0 token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Staked USD0 Token Profile

Staked USD0’s genesis date was May 24th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 524,459,771 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bond USD0 (bUSD0) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bond USD0 has a current supply of 524,459,771.03517936. The last known price of Bond USD0 is 0.95434786 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $420,181.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Staked USD0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

