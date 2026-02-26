LOFI (LOFI) Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week

LOFI (LOFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. LOFI has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $75.58 thousand worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LOFI has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One LOFI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,306.54 or 1.00176395 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68,251.50 or 1.00335163 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LOFI Profile

LOFI’s launch date was November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. LOFI’s official website is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

Buying and Selling LOFI

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.00362806 USD and is up 17.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $107,073.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LOFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

