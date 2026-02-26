Sourceless (STR) Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Sourceless has a total market cap of $115.20 million and $8.87 thousand worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001883 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00010605 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 176.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004661 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00547958 USD and is down -20.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $12,370.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

