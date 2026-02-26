Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Finviz reports. They currently have a $78.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $113.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $79.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.94. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.27. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.77 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 8.48%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.010-4.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,913,050,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $196,645,000 after buying an additional 32,459 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after buying an additional 234,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,384,000 after acquiring an additional 39,620 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,379,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,947,000 after acquiring an additional 106,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of medical devices used in diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company’s product portfolio encompasses vascular access, drainage, embolotherapy, and interventional oncology devices, as well as radiofrequency ablation systems and hemostasis solutions. These products serve physicians and hospitals in critical care settings and support minimally invasive treatment options across multiple specialties, including cardiology, radiology, oncology, neurology and endoscopy.

Founded in 1987 by Fred Lampropoulos, Merit Medical Systems has grown through both organic development and targeted acquisitions to expand its technology offerings and geographic reach.

