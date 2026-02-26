Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 4,439 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Dycom Industries comprises approximately 4.0% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.57% of Dycom Industries worth $48,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DY stock opened at $424.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.36. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.37 and a 52 week high of $445.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $375.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.64.

DY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $365.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $373.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $406.20.

In other news, Director Eitan Gertel sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.62, for a total transaction of $1,259,784.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,528,883.14. The trade was a 18.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc (NYSE: DY) is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom’s customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

