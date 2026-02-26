MongoDB, Inc. $MDB Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,440 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.22% of MongoDB worth $307,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 120.8% in the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on MongoDB from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $335.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.82.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 555 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.86, for a total value of $229,692.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,784 shares in the company, valued at $4,463,066.24. The trade was a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.75, for a total value of $440,002.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,750,824.50. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,353 shares of company stock worth $25,440,798 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $314.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.06 and a beta of 1.38. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.78 and a 1 year high of $444.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $389.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.12.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.53. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $628.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.440-1.480 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.760-4.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

