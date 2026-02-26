Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company $BA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 161.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 3.1% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 5.4% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,070 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, New Street Research set a $257.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,300. This represents a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 19,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,316 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $128.88 and a 52-week high of $254.35. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.57 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $234.05 and a 200 day moving average of $219.96.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $10.32. The firm had revenue of $23.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($5.90) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Featured Stories

