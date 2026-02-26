Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,529 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 78,012 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 39.8% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 977 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Grasberg extension materially reduces long?term operational risk by locking in life?of?resource rights and clarifying ownership/governance, supporting FCX's reserve base and cash?flow visibility.

Positive Sentiment: Catalyst: analysts and market commentary are upgrading FCX (several buy/strong?buy actions and price?target raises), which can accelerate inflows from institutional and momentum investors.

Positive Sentiment: Commodity tailwind — copper and other base metals rallied as Chinese trading activity returned, improving revenue prospects for copper producers like Freeport.

Positive Sentiment: Momentum: FCX has posted a multi?day winning streak and notable market?cap gains in recent sessions, a technical factor likely attracting short?term buyers.

Neutral Sentiment: Company presentations and conference transcripts (BMO metals/minerals) provide operational detail; useful for longer?term fundamental assessment but not an immediate catalyst on their own.

Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces weigh FCX versus peers (e.g., SCCO), highlighting both exposure to copper price swings and differing project profiles — context for portfolio positioning rather than an immediate driver.

Neutral Sentiment: Increased attention from retail/news platforms (Zacks/Yahoo) is raising visibility; that can amplify flows but is not a direct fundamental change.

Negative Sentiment: Insider sale: CAO Stephen Higgins sold ~29,654 shares at about $63 each (SEC filing). While not unusual, large insider trims after a rally can spook some investors.

Negative Sentiment: Media/roundups have highlighted insider selling across several names including FCX, which may create short?term psychological pressure despite strong fundamentals.

FCX opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.47. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.19. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Clarkson Capital raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.73.

In related news, CFO Maree E. Robertson sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,985,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 79,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,475.70. This represents a 37.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $4,839,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 219,181 shares in the company, valued at $14,141,558.12. This trade represents a 25.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 603,140 shares of company stock valued at $37,660,139. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

