Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.1250. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.1225, with a volume of 265,600 shares trading hands.
Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Up 2.0%
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.
Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile
Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.
The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Liquidmetal Technologies
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.