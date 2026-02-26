Liquidmetal Technologies (OTCMKTS:LQMT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.1250. Liquidmetal Technologies shares last traded at $0.1225, with a volume of 265,600 shares trading hands.

Liquidmetal Technologies Stock Up 2.0%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.12.

Get Liquidmetal Technologies alerts:

Liquidmetal Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc is a development-stage materials engineering company specializing in the design, development and licensing of proprietary bulk amorphous metal alloys known under the trademark “Liquidmetal.” These amorphous alloys exhibit a unique combination of high strength, elasticity and corrosion resistance, which the company says can outperform traditional crystalline metals in a variety of applications.

The company’s core business model centers on patented intellectual property, process technology and alloy formulations for injection molding of amorphous metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidmetal Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.