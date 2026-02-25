HNI (NYSE:HNI) Issues Earnings Results

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.08), FiscalAI reports. HNI had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share.
HNI Price Performance
HNI stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.82. 179,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.47. HNI has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.94.
HNI Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 45.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HNI
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HNI
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,301,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of HNI during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in HNI by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 142,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 36,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HNI Company Profile
HNI Corporation, founded in 1944 as the Heating & Novelty Company and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, is a leading manufacturer of office furniture and hearth products. Over its history, the company has evolved from producing gas heaters into two primary business segments: Office Furniture and Hearth & Home. HNI’s Office Furniture division operates under well-known brands such as The HON Company, Allsteel, Gunlocke and Kimball, offering a comprehensive portfolio of workstations, seating, tables, storage solutions and acoustic products tailored for corporate, education, healthcare and government markets.
In its Hearth & Home segment, HNI designs, manufactures and distributes fireplaces, stoves, fireplace inserts, logs and related accessories.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HNI
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- This makes me furious
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.