Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 3.26%.The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Newmark Group updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.820-1.920 EPS.

Newmark Group Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.81. 98,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,820. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.47. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $19.83.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on NMRK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Institutional Trading of Newmark Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Newmark Group by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 759,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after purchasing an additional 200,104 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,273,000. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmark Group

(Get Free Report)

Newmark Group, Inc is a publicly traded commercial real estate advisory firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services to real estate investors, occupiers and developers, including leasing advisory, property management, capital markets placement, loan servicing, valuation and advisory services. Newmark’s platform integrates local market expertise with national reach to support clients across diverse property types such as office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialty assets.

Operating across two principal segments—global corporate services and capital markets & property-level services—Newmark delivers tailored solutions encompassing tenant representation, landlord leasing, investment sales, debt and equity financing, and appraisal services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.