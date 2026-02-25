Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.260-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Fidelity National Information Services also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.220-6.320 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 473,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a PE ratio of 179.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 592.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $89.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.72.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.11 per share, with a total value of $60,327.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,454.19. This trade represents a 6.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Fidelity National Information Services

Here are the key news stories impacting Fidelity National Information Services this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 70.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

