Ferguson (NYSE:FERG) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FERG. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.50.

NYSE:FERG traded down $8.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.53. The stock had a trading volume of 156,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,185. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ferguson has a one year low of $146.00 and a one year high of $271.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $245.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.45.

Ferguson (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.25). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 35.73%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at $28,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

