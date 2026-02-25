JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Zacks Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM traded up $3.97 on Wednesday, reaching $301.27. 1,309,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,163,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $812.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $314.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $202.16 and a 52-week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 20.35%.The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.14, for a total value of $132,684.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 65,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,072,520.42. This represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,404 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.80, for a total value of $1,064,771.20. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,442,418.40. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 889.3% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,673,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796,814 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $696,885,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,172.2% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,259,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

